Celebrations across Oregon for Veterans Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Each year, Veterans Day falls on Nov. 11 — giving Americans a chance to honor those who have served in the armed forces.

Since Veterans Day is on a Saturday this year, many events are being held on Friday — with some continuing throughout the weekend. The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs listed statewide events and celebrations — which includes parades, banquets and free meals for veterans.

The ODVA will host its Veterans Day Celebration at 2 p.m. Saturday at the WWII Memorial in Salem.

Here’s a few of the events around the state as well as southwest Washington. Head to the ODVA’s website for the full list.

Portland

Chow Down for Vets: On Saturday, multiple restaurants including On Deck Sports Bar and Grill will give a portion of the day’s sales to veterans and their families. Portland Veterans Day Parade: The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday in the Hollywood District. Military Appreciation Night: On Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers will honor veterans and active military personnel.

Salem

Veterans Concert: Starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, veterans will be honored at Hudson Hall with multiple performances including some from top choir students. Veterans Day Memorial Walk: On Sunday, a walk will start at the VFW Post and continue to numerous veteran memorials in Salem.

Vancouver

31st Annual Veterans Parade: This free event starts at 11 a.m. Saturday at Fort Vancouver National Site.