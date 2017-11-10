Bodies near Pittock Mansion are runaway teen, suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The two bodies found near the Pittock Mansion Wednesday morning are a 15-year-old runaway from Aloha and a 23-year-old sex abuse suspect from Pasco, Washington, the Oregon State Medical Examiner confirmed.

Annieka Vaughan was reported missing October 30. She was believed to be with Zachary Petersen — who went missing the same day.

Prior to his disappearance, Petersen called the crisis line in Washington. He was believed to be suicidal and possibly in possession of a firearm. He was under investigation in a Benton County sex abuse case.

Petersen’s truck was found in Forest Park on Monday along with Annieka’s backpack.

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Annieka’s father, Rick Vaughan, said there was nothing about his daughter’s behavior in the days before she ran away to indicate anything was wrong, and he believes she is being manipulated.

“My gut tells me there’s some major manipulation and grooming going on,” he told KOIN 6 News Tuesday. “There’s a lot beneath the surface that needs to be addressed and there’s a lot of support that needs to happen.”

Their bodies were found by a search dog near the intersection of the Wildwood Trail and the Upper MacLeay Trail. They were found about 80 feet off the trail and not visible to the naked eye, according to police.

The cause of death will be announced momentarily, the Medical Examiner’s office said.

KOIN 6 News will have more information soon.