MT. HOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Timberline Lodge will be open full time starting Friday as the winter weather makes its comeback on the mountain.

Upper mountain lifts will operate from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and lower lifts will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The snow level on Thursday will hover around 5,000 ft. Snowflakes could fall as low as 1,000 ft.

Winter weather made for treacherous driving conditions on Wednesday as a number of crashes were reported on Highway 26 near Government Camp.