Undercover officer nabs Portland man for luring minor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 57-year-old man was arrested after an undercover officer posed as an underage girl and set up a meeting with him online.

Portland Police arrested Mark Chervin after he began communicating with the undercover officer on social media and building a sexual relationship.

Chervin designated a time and location in SE Portland to meet the underage girl, and officers arrived and arrested him.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. If you have information, contact the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Trafficking Unit at 503-823-4867.