Texas shooter’s uncle ‘We are behind Texas’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an interview with Northwest Digital News, the uncle of Texas church shooter Devin Kelley offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

David Ivey lives in Washington, but his heart is with Texas after his nephew opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on November 5, killing 26 people.

Ivey said he hadn’t seen Kelley since he was around 7 years old, but they would occasionally message each other over Facebook.

“I’m open with him, I can talk with him, you know,” Ivey said.

In fact, they spoke just hours before the shooting after Ivey said he saw a concerning Facebook post and reached out.

“Nothing, nowhere did it get to the point where, ‘Hey Dave, I’m going to go do this or do that and I’m thinking about…’ not even in the slightest,” Ivey said.

While Kelley’s motive remains unclear, some believe he targeted that church because his wife’s family attended services there.

“My nephew, he acted as a coward and he took a lot of innocent lives,” Ivey said. “We are behind Texas, we are behind you guys …I’m just hurt, I’m sorry.”

The pastor, whose daughter was one of the victims, said he plans to demolish the church and hopes to turn the site into a memorial.

Watch Ivey’s full interview with Northwest Digital News: