Submissions requested: Redevelop Broadway Corridor

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Portland’s urban renewal agency has requested applications for creating a master plan to redevelop 32 acres near the Broadway Bridge.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Prosper Portland sent out the call for submissions on Wednesday, seeking a developer with experience in public-private partnerships and familiar with high-density, mixed-use projects.

The agency seeks to develop an area recently named the Broadway Corridor, which includes city-owned blocks on and around the former site of Pearl District Post Office.

The action comes less than a month after Portland included the area in its pitch for Amazon’s second headquarters.

Officials say the development could bring in more than $1 billion in investments.

The agency expects to select a developer in April and have a master plan ready in 2019.