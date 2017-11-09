Stan Brock inducted into CU Athletic Hall of Fame

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 Sports Anchor Stan Brock was inducted into the University of Colorado Buffaloes Athletic Hall of Fame on November 9.

Brock played football at CU from 1976-79 and left his mark as a first-team All-American and All-Big Eight Conference. He won the John Mack award for Outstanding Offensive Lineman, served as team captain and was part of the 1976 team that played in the Orange Bowl.

CU lauded Brock as a major asset to the team before he went on the a long career in the NFL.

In an announcement online, CU athletics wrote:

Brock was a great football player who developed extremely well and consistently throughout his career. As he entered his senior year, he was eager to win. Entering his first year as the Colorado head coach, Fairbanks was looking to bring the Buffs back to the winning side of football though that’s not exactly what happened during Brock’s senior year.”

HUGE shout out to @sbrockKOIN for being inducted into the @cubuffs Hall of Fame! Everyone at @KOINNews is SO SO proud of you! Ps. @JennHoffKOIN6 is diggin the ‘do in this pic 💇🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UkqNXk42y0 — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) November 10, 2017