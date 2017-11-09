Sherwood family shows the joy of foster parenting

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KOIN) — Originally, Allison and Mike McKay wanted to do short-term foster parenting, a transition point for foster kids before they found a more long-term home. They always had an interest in it, but with 8 kids — including an adopted son from Ukraine who has Down syndrome and autism — they thought their capacity to help was limited.

“Our goal was to be available for short term stints — 2,3,4 days — while these children were in transition and needed a quick place to stay,” Mike said.

“We want to be a little part of their picture,” Allison said. “Honor them and love them … send them to their next foster placement knowing they’re loved.”

Then, the McKays got their first foster-daughter, and any short-term plan they had was thrown to the Oregon wind.

“It just so happens that our first foster daughter, we initially thought she was going to be with us for a few months, and now it’s been 2 and a half years,” Mike said.

That foster daughter, who is both blind and deaf, has been a blessing to the McKay family.

“Being able to have children in our house with special needs is a really kind of unique and special thing for us to participate in,” Mike said.

“Just wanted to be a part of something bigger than ourselves,” Allison said. “We just saw this as an opportunity to bring children into our home that are vulnerable and we can love on.”

The McKays are doing their part for the foster-care community, but more help is needed. KOIN 6 News learned Oregon has a shortage of foster parents. There are 7,600 foster children in the state but only 3,800 certified homes.

The McKays are sharing their story in the hopes they can inspire people thinking of becoming foster parents. They’ve seen the joy that comes from opening their doors to a child in need, and it’s certainly changed their life in ways they never could’ve foreseen.

“She’s a part of our heart,” Allison said. “She’s a part of our story. She’s a part of our family.”