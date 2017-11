PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 10 residents of a SE Portland house are safe on Thursday morning after escaping a fire.

Portland Fire & Rescue say flames were showing from the house near SE 168th Avenue and Market Street just before 5 a.m.

Crews got on scene and quickly extinguished the fire. Flames had spread to the bedroom.

All of the residents of the home are accounted for and no one was injured.