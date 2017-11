PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There were reports of a possible tornado in Battle Ground on Thursday.

CRESA has received a report of a tornado near Battle Ground, WA. At this time there are no reports of damage or power outages. We will update if additional info becomes available. #ClarkWA — CRESA (@CRESA) November 10, 2017

The National Weather Service confirmed there were no reports of damages at 4:40 p.m. An investigation is ongoing.

An EF-1 tornado in 2015 hit Battle Ground and damaged homes and businesses, uprooted trees, ripped off roofs and caused power outages.

An EF-0 tornado hit Aurora earlier this month, flipping 2 planes.

KOIN 6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.