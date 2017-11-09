Protesters to Camas HS students: ‘Repent, you are sinners’

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — Officials at Camas High School believe its production of “The Laramie Project” caused several Christian protesters to show up at the school Tuesday with signs and bullhorns telling students they were “sinners” and to “repent.”

“The Laramie Project,” which runs from Nov. 3 until Nov. 12, shares the story of Matthew Shepard — a homosexual student from the University of Wyoming — who was brutally murdered in 1998.

Students, parents and teachers are furious about the incident. Parents who were there said the handful of protesters were yelling homophobic slurs and calling the students “sinners.”

Kristen Hansen, whose daughter and son attend Camas High, saw the group when she picked up her kids.

“There were protesters holding large signs and using bullhorns telling children that they were sinners and that they were going to hell,” Hansen said. “It was infuriating to me because that is not acceptable to say to any child.”

The 3 protesters continued to express their religious beliefs until all the buses left. The identities of the protesters are currently unknown.

They kept saying, “Repent, you are all sinners,” and “You are all sinners, you must come to the Lord,” according to Hansen.

After Tuesday’s incident, Principal Liza Sejkora sent a letter to Camas High parents explaining what happened in case students had any questions.

According to the letter, the school’s security team, administrators and the school resource officer were on site to make sure the protesters stayed on the public sidewalk and away from students.

Hansen said Camas High School is a “wonderful” school that’s very inclusive.

On Wednesday, many students and parents wore rainbow colors to show their support for the play and for LGTBQ students.

CHS Families, This afternoon there were two individuals expressing their religious beliefs, via signs and a bullhorn, across from the Camas High School bus parking area as students were leaving for the day. This event created a commotion and, unfortunately, some strong feelings and expletives were expressed. The CHS security team, administrators, and the School Resource Officer were on site ensuring the visitors stayed on the public sidewalk away from students. The visitors left after the CHS students departed. This protest was likely brought to our campus in response to the CHS drama department’s presentation of The Laramie Project—the story of Matthew Shepard, a homosexual student from the University of Wyoming, who was brutally murdered in 1998. To learn more about why we selected The Laramie Project, read Director Sean Kelly’s notes. We want you to have context about the incident today in case your student(s) have questions. Sincerely, Liza Sejkora

