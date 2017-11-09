Police: Man stabbed during downtown altercation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was stabbed and taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries in downtown Portland Thursday night.

Portland police said the stabbing happened near SW College Street and SW 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. The suspect and 28-year-old male victim were involved in a “disturbance” before the stabbing, police said.

Police found the knife they believe was used in the stabbing and after learning more about the suspect, found the suspect inside and apartment building in the 1900 block of SW 5th Avenue.

The suspect will be lodged in the Multnomah County Jail.

Portland Police are investigating a stabbing at SW 6th & College. An officer tells me a person was taken to the hospital. #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/f6eM5gnhpm — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) November 10, 2017