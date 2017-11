PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 33-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Clackamas County Thursday night, officials said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident near Michael Drive and Fuller Road. Investigators said the victim was sitting in a car when he was shot and they believe he was targeted.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public at this time but the shooter has not been apprehended.

We're at the scene here of a shooting in Clackamas County. Told one person was injured. Expect more updates shortly pic.twitter.com/EbCwU74BaT — Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) November 10, 2017