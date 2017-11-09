Battle brewing: Old Town, city at odds over stag logo

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 5 years ago Adam Milne, the owner of Portland’s Old Town Brewing, trademarked the beer’s leaping deer logo — an image identical to the one on the famous Portland “White Stag” sign. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office called Old Town Brewing’s right to the image “incontestable,” meaning it can’t be disputed.

Now, there is some dispute over the logo and how it intersects with the local brewing scene. Milne said the city — which owns the White Stag sign — has made attempts over the past 2 years to strike licensing deals with big breweries, hoping to use the iconic stag to provide a little more local flavor to their product — something that Milne said is contrary to what makes Portland, Portland.

“I think the one thing that makes Portland so prideful is our small businesses, our local restaurants our breweries and our wineries,” Milne said. “And for our cities to be in talks with multi-national conglomerates, just does not seem like a Portland value.”

Milne also said potential licensing deals regarding the white stag between the city and other brewers could hurt his business, which is exactly why he got the logo trademarked 5 years ago.

Brant Enge, the director of the city’s internal business services, said using an image of the entire sign, opposed to just the stag, makes the city’s use different enough that they should be able to license it to other beer companies.

The City of Portland has been here before. In Jan. 2015, the city made plans to sue Pabst Brewing Company for copyright infringement after Pabst used a knockoff version of the white stag logo to promote its annual music festival, “Project Pabst.”

City leaders said in 2015 that the company asked to use the logo, but the city denied it. The city said the reason it declined Pabst’s request is because current policy does not allow the white stag mark to be used on products and services that are not available to people of all ages.

The city planned to vote on suing Pabst, but the item was pulled from the agenda because then-Mayor Charlie Hales said there was a potential settlement.