McMinnville officer shoots, kills 1 of 2 ‘aggressive’ dogs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A McMinnville Police officer shot and killed one of 2 adult black labs showing “aggressive behavior” on Wednesday after multiple attempts to contain the dogs failed, the department said in a release on Facebook.

Police said the two dogs charged after an officer and “with minimal time to react to a simultaneous attack from the two dogs the officer was forced to fire his sidearm,” the release said. Police said the dog owners were unaware the dogs were missing and weren’t sure how they got out.

Police said they received 3 calls reporting dogs running through traffic lanes and causing hazards on Northeast Lafayette Ave. in McMinnville. One individual and a postal worker reported they were concerned for their safety, according to police. Police tried to contain the dogs by offering treats, they said.

Police said no further information will be available.