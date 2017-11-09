Man flees minor crash, gets killed by passing car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man, after a “minor” crash on I-84, ran from the scene, scaled a fence on the Tower Road overpass and jumped before he was hit by a car and killed, Oregon State Police said after a preliminary investigation.

The man was 28-years-old and from Portland, police said. They found his body 130-feet from the overpass on the shoulder of I-84.

The crash, between a commercial motor vehicle and a gold Ford Ranger, happened on Thursday at approximately 3:06 a.m on I-84 eastbound near milepost 159 in Morrow County.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a dark, metallic gray vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that struck and killed the man did not stop.

Oregon State Police asked for anyone with information to call Oregon State Police Dispatch at 541-276-2121 and reference Incident # SP17409491. Trooper Mitch Pace from the Pendleton Area Command is the lead investigator.