Luyster’s son held in contempt during murder trial

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The triple-murder trial of Brent Luyster continues in Clark County and a dramatic outburst happened when his son was called to the stand.

Luyster, who is accused of shooting 3 people in the head and wounding a 4th in July 2016, will not face the death penalty if convicted.

His juvenile son was called to testify on Wednesday but he refused. With sheriff’s deputies standing near the witness stand, the boy told the judge:

“I just don’t feel like talking. I’m trying to get my time over with and get out. You guys waste my time calling me down to court. I had to sit a whole 6 hours in a holding cell,” before unleasing a profane tirade directed at the judge.

He was held in contempt of court and taken away. The boy’s mother did testify.

Luyster, a known white supremacist, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Mark Lamar, Zachary Thompson and Janell Renee Knight on July 15, 2016 in Woodland, north of Vancouver. A fourth person was also shot.