Celebrated Oregon winemaker dies in Roseburg

Patricia Green was 62

The Associated Press Published:
Wines from the Patricia Green Cellars, as seen on their website, November 9, 2017 (KOIN)
Wines from the Patricia Green Cellars, as seen on their website, November 9, 2017 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A celebrated Oregon winemaker who helped found several well-known wineries died in her isolated cabin in southern Oregon.

Friends say medical examiners think 62-year-old Patricia Green may have fallen while alone at the cabin in Roseburg. She died on Monday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Green owned the Willamette Valley winery Patricia Green Cellars and helped found Torii Mor Winery.

She started as a grape picker in 1986 at Roseburg’s Hillcrest Winery and rose to the role of winemaker there.

Green later also worked as a winemaker at Adelsheim Vineyard in Newberg.

She left Torii Mor in 2000 to start her own business with co-owner and fellow winemaker Jim Anderson.

The newspaper reports a memorial service is being planned.