Celebrated Oregon winemaker dies in Roseburg

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A celebrated Oregon winemaker who helped found several well-known wineries died in her isolated cabin in southern Oregon.

Friends say medical examiners think 62-year-old Patricia Green may have fallen while alone at the cabin in Roseburg. She died on Monday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Green owned the Willamette Valley winery Patricia Green Cellars and helped found Torii Mor Winery.

She started as a grape picker in 1986 at Roseburg’s Hillcrest Winery and rose to the role of winemaker there.

Green later also worked as a winemaker at Adelsheim Vineyard in Newberg.

She left Torii Mor in 2000 to start her own business with co-owner and fellow winemaker Jim Anderson.

The newspaper reports a memorial service is being planned.