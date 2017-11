PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 38-year-old father accidentally shot his 16-year-old son early Thursday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Matsuo was retrieving his handgun at his home in the 21500 block of SW Peggy Court when he unintentionally shot his son. The shooting happened at 2:39 a.m.

The teen sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Officials urge gun owners to adhere to gun safety rules.