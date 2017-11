PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead on Wednesday morning after a fire engulfed a homeless camp near the Abernathy Bridge in Oregon City, police said.

The woman was found dead inside the shelter after Clackamas Fire extinguished the flames. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Oregon City Police Department said it will not release the woman’s identity until family are notified.

KOIN 6 News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.