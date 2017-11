PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was struck and killed by a car on the I-5 early Wednesday morning.

Portland Police say the woman was found laying in the southbound lanes near the NE Skidmore Street overpass with fatal injuries. A 911 caller reported the crash but said the driver of the car that hit her was no longer on scene.

Police are investigating.

Lanes of the freeway were closed during an investigation but reopened around 4 a.m.

This is the 45th fatal crash in the city of Portland in 2017.