Welcome Natasha Stenbock to the KOIN 6 Weather Team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the changing weather come changes for the KOIN 6 Weather Team.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8, meteorologist Natasha Stenbock is joining the team as chief meteorologist. Stenbock was born in Portland, and grew up in California. She’s worked in San Diego and Sacramento, and most recently in Minneapolis.

Stenbock studied meteorology at Mississippi State University, and has received the American Meteorological Society’s seal of approval. The move to Portland is a reunion of sorts for Stenbock – her mother and several siblings live in the area.

Meteorologist Claire Anderson, who has been filling in on evenings, is moving to the morning show full-time. In that role, Claire will help plan the weather day for KOIN viewers and their families across 2 ½ hours of news every morning.

Anderson is a Northwest native and graduate of the University of Washington who joined KOIN in 2016 as a weekend weather anchor.

Joseph Dames will provide weather reports for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts on the weekends.