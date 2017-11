Related Coverage Vancouver mayor candidate admits lie, withdraws

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver has elected its first female mayor, with Councilwoman Anne McEnerny-Ogle receiving the majority of votes on Tuesday night.

McEnerny-Ogle was the only candidate running after Steven Cox withdrew.

McEnerny-Ogle visited the KOIN 6 News studio on Wednesday morning to discuss her vision for Vancouver.