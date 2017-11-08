The Oregon Zoo celebrates its 129th birthday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In November of 1888, a night pharmacy in downtown Portland donated a bear to the city, marking the beginning of the Oregon Zoo. Since then, the zoo has undergone moves, name changes and a lot of face-lifts.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday.
Below are some photos chronicling the zoo’s history and existence.
The History of the Oregon Zoo
The History of the Oregon Zoo x
