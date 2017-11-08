The Oregon Zoo celebrates its 129th birthday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In November of 1888, a night pharmacy in downtown Portland donated a bear to the city, marking the beginning of the Oregon Zoo. Since then, the zoo has undergone moves, name changes and a lot of face-lifts.

On Tuesday, the Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday.

Below are some photos chronicling the zoo’s history and existence.

The History of the Oregon Zoo View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Here are some historic photos. (Courtesy: Oregon Zoo) The Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Here are some historic photos. (Courtesy: Oregon Zoo) The Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Here are some historic photos. (Courtesy: Oregon Zoo) The Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Here are some historic photos. (Courtesy: Oregon Zoo) The Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Here are some historic photos. (Courtesy: Oregon Zoo) The Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Here are some historic photos. (Courtesy: Oregon Zoo) The Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Here are some historic photos. (Courtesy: Oregon Zoo) The Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Here are some historic photos. (Courtesy: Oregon Zoo) The Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Here are some historic photos. (Courtesy: Oregon Zoo) The Oregon Zoo celebrated its 129th birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Here are some historic photos. (Courtesy: Oregon Zoo)