Suspect in stabbing caught on camera to take plea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 52-year-old man will take a plea deal in connection with a December 2016 stabbing.

Courts show that the stabbing was seen by several people and was even recorded on one of their cell phones. Darryl Ray Harris is charged first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Court documents state that the investigation started on Dec. 14, 2016 when Portland Police responded to reports of a stabbing. Officers learned that Harris was the passenger in a car and was out driving on a day where snow had fallen in the metro area.

When the driver and Harris stopped in an apartment complex parking lot, another vehicle pulled up next to them. Someone from the other vehicle got out and started yelling at the driver of the vehicle Harris was in.

The argument continued and a fight ensued.

“During the fight, [Harris] attacked the driver of [the other vehicle] and stabbed them,” according to court documents.

Harris has remained in custody since his arrest. Details of the plea agreement have not been released by the DA’s Office.