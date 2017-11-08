Sex offender arrested for exposing himself at Dollar Tree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A registered sex offender was arrested for exposing himself and touching girls at Dollar Tree stores in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Samuel Burris exposed himself to a 6-year-old girl at a dollar Tree in Cedar Mill in September. In October, he allegedly exposed himself and touched a 6 and 7-year-old girl at a Dollar Tree in Aloha.

Officials say he has no known connection to Dollar Tree.

Burris was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, three counts of public indecency and one count of resisting arrest. His bail has been set at $250,000.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 503-846-2500.