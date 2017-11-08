SE Portland fight leaves 1 dead

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man following a fight in inner southeast Portland.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance at 11:24 p.m. on Tuesday night at Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street. Officers found a man on the ground with a large amount of blood around him, according to Sgt. Chris Burley, a police spokesperson.

Burley says investigators believe the victim and a suspect were involved in a fight on Southeast Morrison Street east of Southeast Water Avenue. The victim sustained serious injuries but was able to walk to Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street, where he fell to the ground.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail and criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are responding to assist with this death investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 503-823-3333.