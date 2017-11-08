Portland Parks and Rec to hold wedding site lottery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Parks and Recreation is changing the way soon-to-be-married couples reserve spots for weddings and receptions.

In the past, folks lined up early in the morning or even overnight to be first to reserve locations like Cathedral Park or Laurelhurst Park. Reservations were made on a first-come, first-served basis.

Now future brides and grooms will submit reservation requests that will be entered into a lottery system. The department had to change the system because its new customer service center can’t accommodate the reservation line. The new system is also intended to give everyone the same chance at their preferred locations and dates.

“Same venues, same permit, same cost — its just a different way of doing in the name of fairness,” Portland Parks and Rec spokesperson Mark Ross said.

Hopefuls can enter the lottery on Monday, Nov. 13 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14. Reservation requests will be drawn on Friday, Dec. 15 starting at 10 a.m. live on Facebook. The application fee is $110.