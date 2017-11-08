PBOT prepares for Leaf Day pickup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation is gearing up for its Leaf Day pickup program as the city starts to experience fall weather.

On Wednesday, PBOT gave KOIN 6 News a preview of its pickup program in Ladd’s Addition.

“We’re trying to keep these leaves from getting into the storm drain system and cuing those clogged storm drains that cause street flooding,” PBOT’s Dylan Rivera said.

From Nov. 11 until Dec. 20, PBOT trucks will make their way through about a third of the city’s neighborhoods. Last year, they collected 14 million pounds of leaves and they’re happy to do the same this year.

“Even if they’re from your frontyard or backyard, we’ll take them,” Rivera said. “Go ahead and push them out into the street.”

If PBOT is headed to your neighborhood, you should receive a brochure ahead of time letting you know your Leaf Day. It’s important to pay close attention to the brochure because you’ll have to move your car ahead of time — especially in Northwest, Goose Hollow and Sullivan’s Gulch or your car could get towed.

“In some neighborhoods, we do tow vehicles that are left on the street,” Rivera said. “We say very explicitly, ‘Don’t get towed, know your Leaf Day, so you can be ready.'”

Leaf Day does come with a $15 fee per pickup, but you can opt out if you’d prefer to handle the cleanup yourself.