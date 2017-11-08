North Plains murder suspect arrested in Wilsonville

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second suspect associated with a murder in North Plains on September 19 was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wilsonville.

Chad Brandon Pitcher was wanted for the death of Michael Zven Arch. He faces charges of murder and will be held without bail at the Washington County Jail.

Arch — whose previous name was Reiner Schmolling — died after being shot multiple times at a home in the 16000 block of Dairy Creek Road outside North Plains.

Another suspect, Christopher Jay Stephens, 40, was arrested in Tualtin by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 28.