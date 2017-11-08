Judge denies bail for Woodlawn Park murder suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Multnomah County Circuit Court judge found the proof is evident or the presumption is strong that two people charged with murder are guilty and denied their requests for bail.

Cortez Wade and Gary Black Jr. have both pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges them with the murder of D’Andre Dickerson.

Because of Judge Adrienne C. Nelson’s decision, the two men will remain in custody pending trial.

According to prosecutors, the investigation began on April 14, 2015 when Wade and Black, “acting in concert, intentionally shot and killed the victim… at 6850 NE Claremont Avenue.”

Investigators found 16 shell casings at the scene of the crime. Police believe there were two 9mm firearms used during the murder, according to court documents.

“Based on the state’s investigation, including a cooperating witness’s statements, the state has identified Gary Black and Cortez Wade as the men responsible for the death of Deandre Dickerson,” prosecutors wrote in court documents.

A trial date has not been set. It will likely occur sometime in 2019, based on current court scheduling.