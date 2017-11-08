Intoxicated man accused of trying to run over PPB officer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 45-year-old man is accused of trying to run over a Portland Police officer earlier this week.

Shon Houston Smith was arrested on November 5 after officers responded to investigate reports of someone stealing alcohol. Witnesses told police that Smith drove away from the scene and officers started to look for him.

Eventually, his car was spotted and an officer attempted to pull him over. He reportedly refused.

“Defendant kept yelling out of his driver’s side window and made unknown gestures with his hands,” according to court documents.

At some point, Smith stopped. The officer – as he exited his patrol car – gave Smith several instructions to turn off his vehicle.

“Defendant then placed his car in reverse gear and drove towards the patrol car,” according to court documents.

The officer quickly got back inside his patrol vehicle, threw it in reverse and drove backwards in order to avoid being hit.

The officer began to follow Smith, but he quickly stopped, put his car back into reverse and drove toward the officer for a second time, according to court documents. The officer – again – had to put his vehicle in reverse to avoid being hit.

After nearly hitting the officer, Smith put his vehicle in drive and took off once again. Officers pursued Smith who eventually drove down a dead end street, according to court documents.

The officer knew the road was a dead end and waited at the intersection for Smith to come back out. As the officer waited, he saw Smith driving towards him, head on, according to court documents.

The officer had to back up for a third time in order to avoid being hit. After missing the officer, Smith reportedly tried to ram the officer’s patrol car for a fourth time.

Smith continued to elude officers but ended up crashing into a parked vehicle and running from the scene.

When the officer caught up with Smith, he “got into a fighting, boxing stance and faced [the officer],” according to court documents.

Other officers arrived and helped take Smith into custody. During the arresting process Smith resisted and police had to use a stun gun on him.

Officers were unable to give Smith a field sobriety test because he was unable to stand on his own, according to court documents.

Smith appeared in court earlier this week and pleaded not guilty to allegations of attempted assault, reckless driving, fleeing from police DUII and reckless endangering.