Gov. Brown demands repayment of misspent Medicaid funds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Governor Kate Brown on Tuesday called for the repayment of $64 million in Medicaid money that the state wrongly sent to health care organizations.

Brown’s letter to Oregon Health Authority Acting Director Patrick Allen is a reversal of course from last week, when she said she would not call for the funds to be repaid.

16 Medicaid providers were overpaid over 3 years, KOIN 6 News reported on Monday.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Knute Beuhler had sent a letter to Governor Brown, asking her to investigate how it happened in the first place and calling for the funds to be repaid.

Brown’s office was not aware of the issue until mid-October.