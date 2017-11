PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews are responding to reports of smoke on the roof a downtown building.

Tenants say a cooling tower on the roof overheated and started smoking heavily, but there was no fire.

Alert: Avoid travel near Pioneer Square for @PDXFire response. SW Broadway CLOSED. Expect delays up to a few hours. #pdxtraffic — PDX Transportation (@PBOTinfo) November 8, 2017