Courtroom clash: relatives argue while man faces felonies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Wednesday, a day after her husband, Craig Dulay, turned himself into police, Summer Smith spoke out, hoping prosecutors would put Dulay away.

Dulay, according to court records, is facing 9 counts of felony sex abuse — 8 of which are in the first-degree — against a close member of the family that happened from Oct. 2010, to Jan. 2011. KOIN 6 has chosen not to name the victim’s name, who is still a minor.

Smith said she has a recording of her husband admitting to the child abuse.

“And the (District Attorney) has it,” Smith said of the recording.

Smith said she’s terrified that Dulay, a 57-year-old former night custodian at David Douglas — he was put on administrative leave on Sept. 11 — might have had other interactions with minors. That’s why she spoke to local media about it.

“She came out and told me because he kept making comments about the way she was developing,” Smith said of the family member who Dulay allegedly abused, “and she was terrified that it would lead to more more abuse.”

While she was doing that, Dulay’s sister, passing through the lobby of the Multnomah County Courthouse, intervened. The defendant’s sister, who did not want her name known, said she lived with her brother in 2010 when the alleged sex abuse happened.

“It’s not even true,” the sister said. “That’s my brother and would never, ever hurt anybody.”

Then Smith responded.

“He admitted to it,” Smith said. “There’s voice recording…

“Because you were cussing on the (recording)” the sister said, “and he felt pressured.”

The two would continue yelling at each other, back-and-forth, until the defendant’s sister left, about 3 minutes later.

Dulay is currently being held in Multnomah County Jail on $2 Million bail.