Better not pout, city Christmas tree is comin’ to town

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Portland’s Christmas tree comes to town Thursday afternoon.

For the 16th year, Stimson Lumber Co. will donate a 75-foot Douglas fir to the city for use as a Christmas tree in Pioneer Courthouse Square. The tree harvested from forestland near Gaston arrives at noon Nov. 9. It began its journey to the city’s center Wednesday, Nov. 8., and will be part of a parade on the transit mall, led by the March Fourth band.

“Having our tree displayed for all to enjoy in the heart of downtown during the holiday season is a tradition we look forward to each year,” said Rodney Jacobs, Stimson Lumber forester.

The festivities include free cupcakes provided by Portland Parks & Recreation to celebrate completion of the square’s renovation project.

The Christmas tree is the centerpiece of the city’s 33rd annual tree lighting ceremony, 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 24. To dress up the fir, Hollywood Lights will install more than 14,000 multi-colored LED lights.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Portland’s Living Room this holiday season,” said Dan Lavey, Pioneer Courthouse Square trustee.

The Portland Tribune is a KOIN 6 News media partner.