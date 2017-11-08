Barred owl collides with downtown Apple Store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Audubon Society says a barred owl survived a collision with the downtown Apple Store earlier this month.

The bird was carrying a partially eaten rat when it collided with the window in the middle of the night. Store employees found it the next morning and called the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife for help.

The bird was dazed and taken to the Wildlife Care Center for treatment where it appears to be on the mend. Officials are hopeful the owl will make a full recovery and be released back into the wild.

The Audubon Society criticized the Apple Store’s large glass windows for being a danger to birds. They urged city council to pass a requirement for buildings to reduce hazards to birds.