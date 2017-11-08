Adidas executive James Gatto indicted in NCAA fraud case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Adidas executive James Gatto was indicted by a U.S. District Court on Tuesday for attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a NCAA basketball bribing scheme, according to court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News.

Gatto, a Wilsonville resident, is expected to be in court on Thursday morning. Fellow Adidas executive Merl Code and sports agent Christian Hawkins were also named as defendants in this specific indictment.

The NCAA bribe scheme came to light in September, rocking the college basketball world. Gatto, according to the indictment, conspired with college coaches sponsored by Adidas to make payments to high school players and their families in exchange for commitments to those schools.

Gatto was one of 10 people arrested and charged in September. Gatto also had complaints filed for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, but he’s only been indicted on attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The bribe scheme also had an immediate impact on the college basketball world. Louisville head coach Rick Pitino was fired on Oct. 16 after the investigation was revealed.

The Pac-12 was also represented in the fraud investigation. Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson and USC assistant Tony Bland were also charged. That, for now, appears to be the extent of the conference’s basketball impact in federal investigations.

KOIN 6 News submitted records requests to all 10 public Pac-12 schools — USC and Stanford are private — for a copy of any U.S. District Court subpoena designed to produce documents, information or objects in a case issued from May 1, 2017 to Oct. 30, 2017.

Here is how each school responded:

University of Utah hasn’t responded to KOIN 6’s request.

UCLA responded, didn’t have any matching records.

University of Oregon had no matching records.

Washington State University said it’ll complete its records search by Dec. 11, “however, more time may be necessary.”

University of Arizona responded, saying it’s coordinating responses to numerous requests related to the men’s basketball program “and will complete the process of responding to your request as promptly as circumstances permit.” Arizona assistant coach Emanuel Richardson has already been charged.

Arizona State University didn’t have any matching records.

University of California — Berkeley didn’t have any matching records.

Oregon State University didn’t have any matching records.

University of Washington didn’t have any matching records.

University of Colorado didn’t have any matching records.

KOIN 6 News will follow this story.

The Associated Press contributed to this report