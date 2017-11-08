3 dead in Roseburg homicide

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KOIN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office confirms three people died in an apparent homicide late Tuesday.

A spokesperson said emergency dispatchers took a report at 8:43 p.m and that the 9-1-1 caller reported a homicide that occurred in the 400 block of Whispering Pines Way.

The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is on scene where deputies located 2 of the victims. The victims have not yet been identified.

Officials have not said if they are investigating the matter as a murder-suicide but did confirm there is no danger to the public.

The circumstances of the incident are the current focus of the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

An update is expected to be released at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.