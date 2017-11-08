15-year CA sex offender arrested for sex assault near Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — A registered sex offender in California since 2002 was arrested in Pomona, Calif., after allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in an unincorporated part of Clackamas County near Sandy, the Sheriff’s Office said.

John David Bowe, 48, was indicted Wednesday by a Grand Jury on 12 charges: 1 count of first-degree rape, 7 counts of first-degree sodomy, 2 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 2 counts of second-degree sodomy.

Bowe was arrested in Pomona and is currently in San Bernadino County Jail. He’s awaiting extradition to Oregon.

Deputies said they learned, through an investigation, that Bowe “is known to have frequented locations where children congregate,” and that they believe he’s had contact with multiple families and minors.

From the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking anyone who may have had contact with Mr. Bowe while children were present to please get in touch with investigators. Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line — by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case # 17-27368.