Police seize 3,000 pounds of marijuana in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 3,000 pounds of marijuana were seized from a Southeast Portland warehouse Friday after officials determined the individuals didn’t have the proper license.

Portland Police responded to the 6000 block of Southeast 11th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip about illegal marijuana processing. Officers said the subjects were delivering hundreds of harvested marijuana plants to a warehouse.

When officers contacted a person associated with the warehouse, the person claimed to be responsible for both the warehouse and delivery of marijuana.

Police discovered 16 people working in the warehouse — who were processing the drying marijuana plants. Several people provided documentation that said the marijuana was being grown for 5 patients under the Oregon Medical Marijuana Program. They also claimed they were in the process of obtaining their “recreational license” through the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. However, no license had been granted.

Based on the investigation, officers believed the operation had more than 30 mature plants allowed under the OMMP guidelines.

Officers seized about 500 mature plants — weighing 2,998.2 pounds.

The case is being reviewed by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.