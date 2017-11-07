Longview Police looking for bank robbery suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Longview Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning and want the public’s help identifying him.

Police said Riverview Savings at 1011 Washington Way was robbed shortly around 11 a.m. after a man presented a note to an employee, but did not show a weapon.

Employees described the man as white, in his early 30s, about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7, and wearing an orange jacket and baseball cap. The cap appears to be khaki green or tan in the surveillance photos.

If you can identify him, you’re asked to call 360.442.5835.