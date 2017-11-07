‘Goatgram’ adds new twist to flower deliveries

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Flower deliveries may look a lot different this holiday season thanks to one Washougal man — and a few goats.

People in the Portland and Vancouver metro areas can now get their flowers delivered by a pair of goats. The service is called “Goatgram” and was created by goat owner Brett Wilson.

The gorgeous bouquets are grown and arranged on a small farm in Washougal and are then delivered by a pair of goats. Once you receive your flowers, you can either keep them or choose to feed your bouquet to the goats — who will gladly eat it right in front of you.

This special flower delivery costs $100. The farm also limits their Goatgrams to twice a day in order to give their goats some time to “just be goats.”

Click here to find out how you can get a Goatgram.