FBI searches cadaver donation facility in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — MedCure, a whole body donation facility with an office in Portland, is cooperating with the FBI after a federal search of their premises November 1.

MedCure states on its website:

“Whole body donation significantly impacts advancements in medical research, development, and education every day.”

Their website also includes a diagram of their offices, which includes a surgical training area for research purposes.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Jeff Edelson, an attorney representing MedCure, said:

“MedCure is fully cooperating with the FBI, and looks forward to resolving whatever questions the government may have about their business. Out of respect for the integrity of the process, we do not believe that further comment is appropriate at this time. MedCure is a national leader in providing services for whole body donors and medical professionals engaging in anatomical study, and is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and licensed by the Oregon Health Authority and the State of New York. It also participates in the Import Permit Program (IPP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

Beth Anne Steele with the FBI said in a statement:

“I can confirm that the FBI served a federal search warrant on November 1, 2017. The search warrant is sealed, and the investigation is on-going so I can’t release any further information.”

Also on their website, MedCure states:

“MEDCURE training facilities provide the ideal environment for surgical simulation and research. MEDCURE’s full-service surgical training centers provide comprehensive support for surgeons, device manufacturers, medical researchers, and surgical technicians.”

The company also has offices in Henderson, Nevada and Cumberland, Rhode Island.