Detectives seek more info in death of girl, 13, at bus stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man came forward Thursday to report he may have been the person whose vehicle hit and killed 13-year-old Meadow Boyd, police said.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that they’re continuing to follow up on leads in the death of Meadow — who died Monday, Oct. 30 while she was waiting for the school bus at the end of her driveway.

Authorities are examining evidence to determine whether the man’s vehicle was involved. He has not been named as a suspect in any crime at this time.

The sheriff’s department previously said that Meadow was likely struck by something extending from a passing vehicle, such as a side mirror, mounted rack, trailer or cargo. They also said the driver would have known they struck something, but might not have realized it was a person.

Detectives need to identify 2 additional vehicles seen driving north on East Evans Creek Road near Minthorne Road between 6:55 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 30. One of the vehicles is described as a white or silver full-size pickup. The other is a dark-colorized full-size pickup.

Detectives said it’s important the drivers of all the vehicles seen in the area come forward, so they can rule out those that weren’t involved.

Anyone with surveillance cameras that capture traffic on East Evans Creek Road between Minthorne Road and Queensbranch Road is asked to call 541.774.6800.