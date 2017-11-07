Bail set at $1M+ for accused SE Portland rapist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 20-year-old man is in police custody after he committed an extremely violent sexual assault on woman he did not know, according to police and prosecutors.

Gary Wayne Streeter-Hillerich remains locked up in the Multnomah County Detention Center after detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit took him into custody on Nov. 2 in North Portland. His bail is set at more than $1 million.

According to a probable caused affidavit, police were called to the intersection of Southeast 7th and Southeast Grant Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 on reports of a sexual assault. Officers arrived and found a woman who was surrounded by people trying to calm her. The woman reported that she had been assaulted and raped by a man she had never met before. The attacker took the woman’s iPhone, threatened to stab her during the attack and then ran away.

Officers spoke with the woman at the hospital and learned that she had gotten on a TriMet bus at Southwest 6th and Southwest Main in downtown Portland. She had intended to get off at the intersection of Southeast 7th and Southeast Grant but missed her stop. The bus driver, records show, dropped the woman off at Southeast 7th and Southeast Division, which is about 1 block south of Grant Street.

The woman’s attacker – later identified as Streeter-Hillerich – was already on the bus when the woman boarded in downtown, according to court documents.

Police learned that Streeter-Hillerich exited the bus shortly after the woman and began to follow her.

Streeter-Hillerich reportedly ran up behind the woman, grabbed her by the mouth and throat and pushed her against the concrete wall. Streeter-Hillerich asked the woman, “Where’s your money?” according to court documents. The woman denied having any. Streeter-Hillerich pushed the woman into a bushy area and hit her head against the concrete wall multiple times to stop her from trying to fight back.

Streeter-Hillerich reportedly ordered the woman to take her shirt off, but she refused. When she did, the attack became more violent. Details of the attack are so gruesome that KOIN 6 News is choosing not to describe them.

After the attack, Streeter-Hillerich told the woman to wait 5 minutes or he would hurt her, according to court documents. Streeter-Hillerich took the woman’s phone and ran away.

Detectives with the Sex Crimes Unit reviewed video from the bus and obtained an image of Streeter-Hillerich. His identity was initially unknown to law enforcement. Shortly after police sent out a flyer, Streeter-Hillerich’s current probation officer and another probation officer recognized him and notified detectives.

Police used the video and other photographs of Streeter-Hillerich to make his identification.

Streeter-Hillerich is charged with rape, sodomy, sexual abuse, kidnapping, assault and robbery.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Nov. 13.

Records show that Streeter-Hillerich was convicted of sexual abuse as a juvenile. Specific details of his conviction are not available because Oregon seals juvenile court records.