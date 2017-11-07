3 patrol cars rammed near Forest Grove, woman arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after three Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars were rammed.

Deputies along with Forest Grove Police began chasing 39-year-old Crystal Elliott after she was accused of chasing another driver in the 700 block of Hwy 47. Patrol cars chased her down 1521 Poplar Street when she turned head on and rammed 3 patrol cars.

One deputy sustained minor injuries.

Elliott was arrested and faces multiple charges. She had a felony probation violation warrant for narcotics out of Tillamook County.