2 men stabbed in downtown Portland; suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were transported to a local hospital after they were stabbed in downtown Portland Tuesday morning, according to police.

Portland Police said the stabbings occurred at Outside In — a non-profit located at 1132 SW 13th Ave — where both the victims work.

According to preliminary information, the suspect — identified as 22-year-old Ruben Eustaquio — became angry with the 2 men before allegedly stabbing them. However, it’s unclear what upset him. Police said the victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A witness gave officers a description of the suspect before they searched the area. Officers found Eustaquio near Southwest Park Avenue and Main Street.

Eustaquio was taken into custody and lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on two charges of 2nd-degree assault and 2nd-degree criminal mischief.

During the investigation, officers found one knife at Outside In and another knife on Eustaquio shortly after he was taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 503.823.0400.