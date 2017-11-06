Truck of sex abuse suspect found, teen still missing

Related Coverage Police: Sex abuse suspect on the run with Aloha teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The truck of a wanted sex abuse suspect was found in Forest Park Monday morning along with the backpack of a 15-year-old girl believed to be with him. But both the teen and suspect remain missing.

Zachary Petersen, 23, of Pasco, Washington is the suspect in a case being overseen by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. He’s believed to be with Annieka, 15, who ran away from her Aloha home on October 30.

Peterson went missing the same day as Annieka. Prior to his disappearance, Peterson called the crisis line in Washington. He’s believed to be suicidal and possibly in possession of a firearm.

Annieka is described as 5-foot-9, 150 pounds with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Peterson is described as 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with buzzed brown hair and brown eyes.

His white 1998 Ford F-250 extended cab truck with a Washington license plate was spotted in an unoccupiede gravel lot in the 3500 block of NW Cornell Road, police said. Her backpack was found inside the truck.

But it’s unknown how long that truck has been parked there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland Police at 503.629.0111. Anyone with specific information about the truck is asked to contact Detective Heidi Helwig via email.