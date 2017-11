PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Tigard Police Traffic Safety Officer was hit by a car while responding to another crash on Monday morning.

The officer on his motorcycle, en-route to a reported crash, when he was struck by a car on Hwy 99 northbound just south of SW Greenburg Road. The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating.

The officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

Our @TigardPolice motorcycle officer transported to local ER for routine triage, stable at this time. Thank you 🙏🏻 @MetroWestAmb @TVFR — Tigard Police (@TigardPolice) November 6, 2017